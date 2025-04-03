Callington Police has issued a polite reminder to ask the public to use the official channels to report issues rather than Facebook.
The post states that the team are unable to monitor their pages or any posts they may be tagged in.
PC Jessica Floyd said: “We have been notified recently of people tagging us in posts requesting contact but these are getting missed and in turn not being dealt with by the appropriate resources.
“If you want to report something, please do so via calling 999 (in an emergency), 101 or our website www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ where you can report a number of different things. Your report will then be triaged and allocation out to the appropriate team/resource if required.”