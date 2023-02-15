Callington Police's crackdown and concern comes not even a week after some supermarkets across the UK removed Elf Bars - a highly popular brand of disposable vapes - from their shelves after an investigation concluded that many were recently found to contain 'illegal' nicotine levels. This investigation, carried out by a national tabloid paper, found that the watermelon flavour contained at least 50% more than the legal limit for nicotine e-liquid in the UK. Elf Bar packaging comes with a health warning on the front which reads: 'This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance'.