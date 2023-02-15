Callington Police have become aware of an increasing number of under 18s attempting to purchase vapes, as well as adults purchasing on a young persons behalf in the town.
They are asking residents of the town and it's surrounding areas to please be aware that the minimum age to buy products containing nicotine is 18, including vapes and e-cigarettes. It is also illegal for adults to buy, or be found attempting to buy tobacco or vapes for anyone under 18.
PC Jess Floyd said: 'Whilst vaping products can appear attractive to young people with the array of colours and flavours, they still contain harmful and addictive substances and we encourage parents and guardians to have a frank and open conversation with any young people at home. There is a wealth of information online to help with this.'
Callington Police's crackdown and concern comes not even a week after some supermarkets across the UK removed Elf Bars - a highly popular brand of disposable vapes - from their shelves after an investigation concluded that many were recently found to contain 'illegal' nicotine levels. This investigation, carried out by a national tabloid paper, found that the watermelon flavour contained at least 50% more than the legal limit for nicotine e-liquid in the UK. Elf Bar packaging comes with a health warning on the front which reads: 'This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance'.
PC Floyd added: 'We have and will continue to confiscate any cigarettes and vapes from anyone under 18. This is then followed up with contact to parents/guardians. I would like to remind people that this is not an isolated issue just to Callington.'