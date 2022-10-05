Callington Honey Fair back for a buzzing day despite the rain
Subscribe newsletter
CALLINGTON Honey Fair was back with a buzz this year as individuals flocked to the event despite the wet and windy weather.
After missing the last two years due to the pandemic, the beekeepers and traders were happy to be back to enjoy the traditional honey fair once again.
Beekeeper and first prize winner for his honey grading light device, Mark Hoult said: ‘It’s been a fantastic year. I come from Callington, so it’s a special event for me. It’s also been a very good year for honey production.’
This year featured honey competitions, children’s art competitions, entertainment, live bees, charity stalls and much more.
The event was organised by the Lions Club of Callington who were there in their masses alongside other sister Lions’ groups helping out with the day.
‘It’s brilliant to be back as the last two years we have done it virtually. The atmosphere is great. We’ve got a fair few stalls this year and a good mix between charity stalls and commercial stalls, said Don Berrey, president of Callington Lions.
South East Cornwall MP, Sheryll Murray said: ‘The weather was a bit dampened, but it’s great to see people have come out. Honey fair is always a real community event for Callington. It’s the first one in the last three years. Credit to the Callington Lions. I’m delighted to see it’s been so well supported.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |