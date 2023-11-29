Days are getting colder, nights are drawing in, but residents of Callington turned out in abundance to celebrate the start of the festive period at this year’s Victorian Market at the weekend.
This year‘s market organised by the Rotary Club of Callington took place on Saturday, December 2.
Following on from a flying visit by Santa, the festive lights along Fore Street were switched on. Meanwhile, in the Pannier market, lights were twinkling and music was heard from the Town Band, a vocal ensemble, plus a ukulele band and of course the Kit Hillbillies.
The tables in marquees were also laden with delights from local artisans.