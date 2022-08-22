Callington Fire Station open day a success
THE FIRE crew at Callington Fire Station may not have had sunshine for their open day on Saturday, but nothing could dim the enthusiasm of all those taking part.
The day at the fire station on South Hill Road saw the fire crew welcoming a big turnout from the community.
Crew manager Richard Trevithick said: ‘We haven’t had an open day for a few years because of covid and we thought it would be great to bring something back for the Callington community.’
This was an opportunity for the station to show locals everything from how they release injured people from car crash to demonstrating a rescue of a woman from several storeys up the tower – for which they had a willing volunteer.
A big attraction was the crew’s main fire engine, where young and old were being invited to clamber aboard and see how it felt to be in the hot seat – among them Paul Harvey from Kelly Bray and his grandson Tommy Lanley, two, who loved the experience.
Refreshments were being served by the Callington Lions, who had the barbecue going. Other emergency services were also present, as well as two tri-officers – officers who as well as being fire crew also respond to ambulance and police callouts.
Callington’s tri-service officer Ella Henwood was there with her labrador, Boss, who is the Callington crew’s welfare dog. ‘Any time we attend a major incident when there has been a death or something dramatic, we have to be defused and Boss helps with that,’ she said.
Helping the fire crew on the day were young volunteers Brody and Jacob Borlase and Keira and Niamh Stone as well as Keiran Dunlop, from Saltash, and Kian Legg from Callington. Both 13, the boys take part in regular drill nights with the Callington crew.
Fire officer and open day organiser Matt Borlase explained that the fire cadets came along to drill nights, where they did ‘hose running’ although were not let loose with the highest ladders or hydraulic cutting equipment just yet.
The station is manned by an on-call crew who fit their firefigthting duties around their regular jobs, and they are always looking for new recruits. Find out more on their Facebook page or pop along to practice nights from 7.30pm on Monday nights at the station on South Hill Road.
