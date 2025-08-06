Cornwall councillor for Callington, Andrew Long, has been elected unopposed as joint chair of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee.
The appointment was confirmed at the committee’s first meeting since the May local elections.
Cllr Long who represents the Callington division for Mebyon Kernow, is Cornwall Council’s longest-serving member and brings over two decades of experience to the role.
He said: “The Tamar crossings are incredibly important for communities on both sides of the river who rely on the bridge and the ferries to get to work, school and access services.
“The location of the main hospital for this part of the (SW) peninsula in Derriford means tens of thousands of people have to use the facilities to access health services.
“We recognise the challenges recent increases in tolls have created for local residents and businesses and I am determined to work with partners to find a viable and sustainable future for the services in Saltash and Torpoint.”
First co-opted to Callington Town Council in 1999, he was elected to Caradon District Council in 2007 and then to Cornwall Council in 2009. His electoral division now includes Kelly Bray and St Dominic. He has been a long-serving member of the crossings committee and it’s his first time as joint chair.
He added: “I’ve never hidden my desire to see tolls removed on both the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry and for National Highways to pay their way in the future. I will be working towards that end which will benefit the people of Plymouth and South East Cornwall.
“This has not changed, and I will continue to press for a solution that does not penalise the residents who have to use the bridge and ferry, those who have no choice.”
Cllr Long will co-chair the committee alongside Plymouth City Devonport Ward councillor Anne Freeman.
Comments
