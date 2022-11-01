Callington church shoebox appeal

Subscribe newsletter
THE Mustard Seed Evangelical Church are doing a shoebox appeal this month to send gift-filled boxes to children in Ukraine.
The shoebox appeal is part of Operation Christmas Child, a project run by Samaritan’s Purse who collect shoeboxes containing gifts, toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and deliver them to children in need around the world.
The Mustard Seed Church have been doing a collection each year, however, the shoebox appeal had to be put on hold due to covid but is back on this year.
Sylvia Powell, Mustard Seed treasurer and trustee said: ‘After putting the shoebox appeal on hold during covid we are resuming it again. It’s a little way of putting light into a child’s life who could have no family or no parents. They could have nothing. It reaches all children that have nothing.
‘It will let them know that there are people that do care about them. It makes their lives a little sweeter.
‘These children are people that are going to make a difference to the world. It could see that child on its step to a future. The shoebox appeal can give a bit of hope into their life right now which is so important.
‘You don’t have to believein God to be able to pass on love. These poor children could have nothing through no fault of their own.’
People who wish to get involved with the appeal choose to fill either a boy or girl box and the boxes are in the following age categories: 2-4yrs, 5-9yrs and 10-14yrs, then ususally wrapped in christmas paper. Items that can be included in the shoebox are toys, school supplies, hats, gloves and more.
Sylvia explained the church normally sends upwards of 50 boxes but says ‘the more the better.
‘We would like to send as many as we can.’
Drop off dates at the Mustard Seed Evangelical Church on Launceston Road, Callington are as follows: Tuesday November 15, 10am-12, Friday November 18 2pm-4 and Sunday November 20, 12.30-1.30pm.
For more details on Operation Christmas Child or to find out which items to include in the shoebox visit: www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/how-to-pack-a-shoebox/
