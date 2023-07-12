RSPCA dog fighting expert and Special Operations Unit (SOU) chief inspector Ian Muttitt said: “Our figures show that in the past four years the RSPCA has uncovered and dealt with 77 incidents of dog fighting just in the west of England, let alone in the rest of England and Wales. Devon is the worst county in the west for it, with 22 of the incidents occurring there. It’s staggering that something which has been illegal for almost 200 years, which most people would consider consigned to history, is still so rife.”