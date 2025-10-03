Under the banner Buzz off Amy, Callington Lion’s new plans for Honey Fair today, Saturday, October 4, have been unveiled.
The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office and the advance of Storm Amy across the wider South West has scuppered plans for all the outside elements of the fair.
A spokesperson said: “The board of trustees believe that the risk to the public, stallholders and volunteers is too great and have therefore regretfully made the decision to create a whole new event, so the public are not disappointed.
“All outdoor traders are cancelled including the inflatables, outdoor stalls, the outdoor stages, the unicorn, cheer demos and the Bee Association. This is a force majeure situation and out of our hands.”
Some stalls have been moved indoors into Callington Town Hall with many of the features still going ahead including ‘teas with the bees’, the art and window competitions, and the Honey Fair raffle. Pasty crimping will take place in the scout hut with Andrew Dinner and Johnny Minshull there to sing along with whilst everyone crimps and Callington Lion’s Honey Fair mascots Lenny and Bizzie will also be buzzing around with free gifts and photos for children.
The town hall will be open from 12 noon to 7pm with stalls open from 12 noon to 5pm. Activities in St Mary’s Parish Church, The Vault and the Lost Surfers will be going ahead as planned. Wasson will be performing in the town hall starting at 6pm free of charge with donations welcome.
Organisers have also confirmed that New Road will remain closed but all other planned road closures will not be going ahead.
Pridhams car park will be used for vendor parking, being open from 11am for free parking first come, first served. B&M car park will be open as normal with charges applying.
The spokesperson added: “We are doing our best to bring Callington a day they can still remember. Let’s do this the Callington way and all come together.”
