Some stalls have been moved indoors into Callington Town Hall with many of the features still going ahead including ‘teas with the bees’, the art and window competitions, and the Honey Fair raffle. Pasty crimping will take place in the scout hut with Andrew Dinner and Johnny Minshull there to sing along with whilst everyone crimps and Callington Lion’s Honey Fair mascots Lenny and Bizzie will also be buzzing around with free gifts and photos for children.