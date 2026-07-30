Natural pet food manufacturer Assisi Pet Care has today (July 30) announced that it has acquired Forthglade.
Assisi already owns several pet food brands, and the acquisition of Forthglade will expand its presence in the pet food market as it works to build a larger European pet care business.
Chris Melander, chief executive of Assisi Pet Care, said: “To create such a strong brand, trusted by pet owners, is a real achievement, underpinned by a passionate commitment to natural, high-quality nutrition. We are excited to invest behind the brand and the business to unlock its next phase of growth.”
Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Okehampton, Devon, Forthglade specialises in high-quality, minimally processed wet and dry dog food and natural treats.
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