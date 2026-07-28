West Devon Borough Council has opened a consultation into potential boundary changes to the Okehampton and Lifton conservation areas.
The council has reviewed the existing conservation areas and put together the Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plans for Okehampton and Lifton, but is now asking residents for their thoughts.
Cllr Caroline Mott, West Devon’s lead hub member for planning and built environment, said: “Our towns and villages have centuries of history and as a result, they are renowned for their attractiveness and character. But beyond this legacy, they are also places to live, home to families; important national businesses and many other organisations.
“This is why we’re keen to get your views on how we both protect the character of our communities, while ensuring that West Devon remains vibrant long into the future.
“Okehampton is known as the ‘gateway to the moor’, but its history goes back to Anglo-Saxon times, and the town has a strong history of market trading. The town has a distinctive high street, iconic castle and a long and proud history.
“Lifton has a storied past of its own, starting as a Saxon stronghold. It was then home to a prestigious royal manor, had an economic boom fuelled by agriculture in the Victorian period and now is home to one of the most famous businesses in the borough, the Ambrosia creamery.
“With so many centuries of history, both communities are rich in historic character that is unique and worth preserving.
“We want to get genuine feedback about the proposals. Are the boundaries in the right places? Now is the time to have your say.”
Conservation areas are areas of specific architectural or historical interest, the character or appearance of which it is desirable to preserve and enhance.
The consultations run from now until Sunday, September 6.
To comment on the Okehampton Conservation Area, visit: https://okehampton-caa.commonplace.is/, or to comment on the Lifton Conservation Area, visit: https://lifton-caa.commonplace.is/
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