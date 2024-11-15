Budgens supermarket has opened its doors in Okehampton, spurring lots of excitement from locals.
The supermarket was flooded with eager buyers who collected goodie bags and explored the shop floor after town mayor Allenton Fisher cut the green ribbon this morning (Friday, November 15).
The new store on Fore Street will be open 7am-10pm every day.
Rachel Sturman, assistant manager, said: “All of us are new to this shop but we all have a background in retail, cooking and customer service.
“We are here for the community, we’ve put our hearts and souls into making this for the town and it means a lot to all of us.”
Okehampton Budgens is employing 14 new staff members to start with and is looking to expand the team to meet the demand from local shoppers.
Mayor Allenton Fisher said: “I’m excited for Okehampton to have a supermarket in the town centre, if you need the odd few thing from the shop this is ideal because the bus stop is just down the road.”
“Having a supermarket on the high street also encourages more people to visit nearby shops which will support local businesses.”
The store was previously a McColl’s and was set to become a Morrisons Daily but the franchise pulled out due to unforeseen renovation work required to the building.
Prior to 2016, McColl’s traded at the Fore Street property under the name of Martin’s, a chain of newsagents the group purchased in 1998.
Dale Frollich, a Budgens shopper, said: “I live in Okehampton and the shop opening is good for the town and the community. Being in the town centre will help a lot of people out. I’m going in to get a Red Bull before I start work as a scaffolder.”