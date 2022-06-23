Budding young artists invited to compete

The winning entry in the older age group in the Devon CPRE Young Landscape Artist competition 2021 by Christopher Moore.

Young artists aged 18 and under can now compete for the title of Devon’s Best Young Landscape Artist 2022.

Devon CPRE, a South West branch of the countryside charity CPRE, held the competition for the first time last year and was impressed with the quality and quantity of entries from across the county.

The charity is inviting budding young artists to showcase their creativity by capturing Devon’s unique and precious landscapes in the medium of their choice. There are two entry categories — one for teenagers and one for younger children — with cash prizes for the winners.

Exeter-based landscape artist Kath Hadden will again join Devon CPRE Director Penny Mills to judge the entries.

They are hoping to receive as many original pictures and paintings as they did in 2021, when the winners were Christopher Moore with his mixed-media seascape and Matilda Baker with her verdant Dartmoor scene.

Anything goes as far as the choice of landscape is concerned — as long as it’s in Devon. It could be a favourite beach or beauty spot, a local park or green space, somewhere visited on a day out or even the artist’s own garden.

Devon CPRE director Penny Mills said: ‘Kath and I thoroughly enjoyed looking through all the artwork last year. Such a lot of effort had gone into the entries and there was some real talent.

‘We had our work cut out judging so many fantastic paintings and drawings, each capturing a uniquely personal perspective of Devon’s coast and countryside.

‘We’re really looking forward to seeing what this year will bring.’

The competition is simple to enter with cash prizes for each age category.

Full details of how to enter can be found on the Devon CPRE website. The deadline for entries is Friday, September 30 2022.