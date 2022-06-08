Buckland Monachorum Summer Fair rounds off trio of events for the community

Buckland Monachorum Summer Fair returned after a two-year absence last Saturday (June 11).

The event took place under sunny skies and was enjoyed by everyone who came along. The village street was decorated with bunting and was full of stalls, selling everything from plants to chocolate tombola, plus there was the chance to climb the Church Tower and see the fair from the air.

Plymouth Pipe Band led the procession to open the day and additional entertainment included a children’s modern dance display, Lodestone Border Morris dancing and Ferndale local radio.

The fancy dress was won by Chloe Monk dressed as the Queen, complete with marmalade sandwich of course.

For the more athletically minded, the six mile Buckland Bounder proved a challenge for over 100 participants.

In the evening, there was a BBQ outside the Drake Manor Inn and live music from ‘Highway Revisited’. Organisers, Gary and Lisa Baird said: ‘It was wonderful to see everyone back enjoying themselves after losing the last two fairs to lockdown restrictions. There’s a real buzz in the village again, following on from last week’s Beating the Bounds walk, Jubilee Lunch and now the Summer Fair. Now the planning for next year’s fair begins!’