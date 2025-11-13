Buckland Monachorum Drama Group risqué comedy is set to delight audiences.
Buckland Monachorum Drama Group is breaking new ground with a risqué comedy of farce, word play and double entendre.
‘Grandma’s Secret’ by Jane Hilliard and Paul Rudelhoff is a fast-paced romp with suggestive lines and a lot more left to the audience’s imagination.
“I could say it explored contemporary issues including intergenerational relations, sex and gender identity – but I prefer to describe it as a hilarious comedy which will have the audience roaring with laughter,” said director Claire Fryer.
“In fact our main hold up in rehearsals is cast members having fits of the giggles!
“It will appeal to adults of all ages – but it does have those risqué lines, so it’s not really appropriate entertainment for under 12s.”
This production of ‘Grandma’s Secret’ is Claire’s directing debut and she is delighted that a number of younger people have joined the group and are taking part in the production alongside long-standing members.
The performance takes place on November 27, 28 and 29 with curtain up at 7.30pm and tickets are on sale now.
Visit www.bmdramagroup.co.uk for more information on the play and the Buckland Monachorum Drama Group.
