The Buckland Monachorum annual parish meeting will be taking place on Saturday (April 15) at the village hall.
The meeting will start at 10.30am and the parish council is encouraging residents to come along to hear what it has been up to in the past year, to ask questions, make suggestions and meet the local councillors.
Topics that will be discussed include the question of public access to St Andrew’s School field and what will happen next, a cycle path proposal from Yelverton to Roborugh and a round up of all current planning applications affecting the parish.
Free refreshments will also be available.