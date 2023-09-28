A DEVON man is running seven half marathons in seven days in aid of the Stroke Association, after his brother suffered a Stroke in December last year.
Martin Brint, who grew up in Okehampton and now lives in Exeter was inspired to embark upon this mammoth challenge by his brother’s rehab which involved learning to walk and talk again.
Martin’s brother, Andrew Brint who is the proprietor of Red Lion Bazaar in Okehampton along with his wife Lucy, had a stroke in the shop just before Christmas last year just before he was due to celebrate his 50th birthday on Christmas day.
Martin said: “Initially he (Andrew) couldn’t talk and he was paralysed down his right hand side. After months of intensive physio, speech therapy and occupation therapy, he can now walk, talk and even drive”.
Martin wanted to raise money for the Stroke Association as a thank you and wanted to complete a challenge that required a similar dedication.
“I could see from the dedication that Andrew put into his rehab what the human body is capable of with consistent effort”, said Martin.
“It made me realise that we could probably all learn something from this so I have spent the last six months consistently training, doing gym work, yoga and, of course, running.
“I just want to get it done now.”
Martin started the challenge on Monday this week (October 2) running 13.1 miles each morning around the Quay in Exeter before work until tomorrow (Friday October 6). He’ll then complete the next stint on Saturday October 7 which will also incorporate Exeter Riverside parkrun as the last 3.1 miles.
The final half marathon of the week which will complete his challenge will be the Royal Parks Half Marathon on Sunday (October 8).
If you would like to sponsor Martin for this immense challenge you can do so on his Just Giving page which can be found by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/page/martin-brint-1687427329956