Bringing people together in grief
Thursday 17th November 2022 9:00 am
The Grief Friendship Group runs it second session today (Thursday), running from 5pm to 7pm at the village hall.
Ali Mansfield, organiser, said: ‘This is a new group supporting anyone who is dealing with grief. This is a friendship gathering, bringing people together in their grief.
‘It’s for anyone to meet others who understand what we are going through. Your bereavement might be recent or long ago, but you are welcome whenever it was.’
She said the group is expected to change after Christmas to become more of a formal support group.
