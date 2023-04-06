A TREASURE hunt open to all will be taking place this Sunday (April 16) at Brentor Village Hall from 12pm.
Completed entries must be returned to the hall by 3.30pm on Sunday.
Refreshments will be available all afternoon and prize giving will take place at 3.45pm. Prizes include Gara Rock sloe gin, a National Geographic microscope, a hamper, Nikon Aculon binoculars and a Charlie Elder’s signed bird book.
If you are unable to make this date you can hunt anytime before Sunday; forms have been available since April 1 and can be obtained by emailing [email protected]