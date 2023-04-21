Dominic Raab has resigned as Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister following the release of a report into allegations of bullying against civil servants.
However he went down fighting, saying he never swore or shouted at anyone, threw anything at them or intentionally sought to belittle them - and claiming the inquiry's outcome, yet to be made public, would encourage 'spurious' complaints.
The five-month investigation was set up by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after complaints about Mr Raab's behaviour as a minister.
In a resignation statement made public in the last few minutes, the MP for Esher and Walton said he remained unrepentant, saying the inquiry "dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me".
Mr Raab said two findings that went against him were "flawed" and "set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government".
He claims he 'behaved professionally at all times' .
'Mr Tolley concluded that I had not once in four and a half years sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone,' he said. 'I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice.'
He claimed the inquiry's outcome would encourage 'spurious' complaints. It looked into his conduct at a number of government departments.
The report on the inquiry by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC is yet to be published by the Government.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has yet to comment. He received the report yesterday and has been considering it since then.