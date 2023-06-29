West Devon Borough Council is flying a Pride flag proudly outside our offices, to show support for this weekend's Tavistock Pride event and for the entire LGBTQ+ community across the borough.
June is Pride month, a period dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ communities all around the world. It's a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship, to show how far LGBTQ+ rights have come and reminding us all that in some places, there's still work to be done to create true equality and acceptance for all.
In Tavistock, Pride will be celebrated at a special festival event in The Meadows on July 1, organised by Tavistock Pride, from 1pm. A parade will leave the Meadows to circle around the town at midday. The council will have a stand at the event - and is inviting everyone to come and say hello!
Cllr Mandy Ewings, leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: "Tavistock Pride was such a huge success last year, and the organisers of the event should be extremely proud of what they've achieved for the community. We were keen to show our support again this year and I have no doubt that this weekend's Pride parade and festival event will be a tremendous success."
Cllr Lynn Daniel, mayor of West Devon, said: "We're proud to be supporting Tavistock Pride and the wider LGBTQ+ community again this year by raising the flag at our Kilworthy Park offices. Inclusivity is such an important issue and doing simple things like this shows our support."