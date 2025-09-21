Confirmed cases of bluetongue disease have been detected on two Devon farms.
Bluetongue is spread through biting midges and affects ruminant animals (sheep, cattle, goats, deer).
The disease does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues by reducing milk yield, causing sickness in affected animals, and reducing reproductive performance.
An APHA spokesperson said: "We have confirmed the detection of bluetongue virus in one ewe lamb and one sheep at separate premises in Devon.
"We urge all animal owners to ensure scrupulous biosecurity standards are in place and to report any signs of infection to the Animal and Plant Health Agency immediately."
The Department of Environmental Health would not specify the location of the infected ewe and sheep but confirmed the incidents via their website on September 11.
