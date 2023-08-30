IF the clouds part tonight you could well see a 'Blue Moon' over Teignbridge and the rest of Devon.
August is almost over, but it has a rare event to deliver to skywatchers – a second full moon.
The moon won't appear particularly blue, however.
The term has nothing to do with colour, instead referring to either two moons occurring in the same calendar month (as in this case), or the third full moon in a season that has four full moons.
A supermoon refers to a full moon when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit, resulting in a slightly larger and brighter appearance.