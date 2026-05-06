These photographs of a Blue Jellyfish (Cyanea lamarckii) were taken by Matthew Staddon at Wembury, on the south Devon coast near Plymouth.
Blue Jellyfish are attracted inshore by blooms of plankton, their food, that they catch with their dense array of stinging tentacles.
The bell can grow up to 30 cm in diameter.
Like many of the jellyfish species, this animal does sting so best not to handle it.
According to the Wildlife Trusts, it is a typical looking jellyfish, with a dome-shaped bell and stinging tentacles trailing underneath.
The bell colour depends on maturity and can vary from pale yellow to purple.
Paler (younger) individuals are easily confused with the larger Lion's Mane Jellyfish.
A group of jellyfish is known as a “smack”, but is more commonly referred to as a “bloom”.
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