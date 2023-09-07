A motorcyclist was badly hurt this week following a collision on the B3212 between Princeton and Yelverton.
Police were called at around 7.25pm on Wednesday 6 September, following the crash involving a Blue Suzuki GSXR1300R Hayabusa, which was part of a group of motorcycles.
Following the collision, the rider, a man in his 50s from Plymouth, was taken to Derriford Hospital with life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for many hours while a forensic investigation was carried out by the Roads Policing Team and Forensic Collision Investigators. It was re-opened at around 3.55am on Thursday.
Police are asking for witnesses who saw the crash or who have dashcam footage that could help them with enquiries. They can be contacted via their website or by calling 101, quoting log 946 of 6/9/23.