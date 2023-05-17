A FREE family workshop to design T-shirts is part of the Great Big Green Week celebrating action for climate, nature and people in Tavistock between Saturday June 10 to Saturday June 17. Tavistock Library and Transition Tavistock are organising the week, part of a national event. The library will be hosting groups supporting sustainable living during the week. A seed swap and annual plant sale takes place on the morning of June ten. The T-shirt class is on 10.30am to midday on June 17 with a climate-friendly message and open to families with children aged four to 12. More details on 01822 613701.