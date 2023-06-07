Bev grew up in Berkshire before moving to the Isle of Wight with her parents and then to Australia aged 13. Later, having met and married her husband Jeff, the couple moved back to the UK, and settled in Tavistock. Despite thse with Type 1 Diabetes being advised not to have children, a pregnancy can trigger complications, Bev was able to have two children and now has grandchildren too.‘I have been lucky,’ she said. ‘I did have to spend three months in hospital with my son. I was quite ill. I think that is probably why they say it is not a very good idea. I think I have been very very lucky. I do have a fantastic family who have suppoted me throughout my life. My mother was amazing and my husband has been amazing, he has had to put up with all sorts of things and been a fantastic carer.’