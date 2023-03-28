Bere Alston United Church will be offering free lunches during the Easter Holidays for children up to the age of 11.
On Tuesday, April 11, from 12-1.30pm at Bere Alston Parish Hall, there will be a freshly cooked meal for all the family (older siblings are also welcome too) with activities for children - free of charge.
Also open will be the new school uniform bank, which has new and used uniforms in a range of sizes.
To book your place for the free lunch, email [email protected] or fill in a form available at Hope Cottage and place in the box there once completed. This must be done no later than Friday, April 7.