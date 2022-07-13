Bere Alston councillor secures foodbank fridge
Wednesday 20th July 2022 6:55 pm
New Bere Ferrers councillor Angela Blackman. (Angela Blackman )
Bere Ferrers ward borough councillor Angela Blackman has secured a new freezer for the Bere peninsula foodbank.
Cllr Blackman said that it was ‘with great pleasure’ that she was able to contribute from her locality budget towards the purchase of the freezer, adding: ‘I truly hope it helps anyone who needs it out in these financially difficult times.’
The Bere peninsula foodbank (a satellite of the Tavistock branch) is located at Hope Cottage (cafe) on Fore Street in Bere Alston and donations can be made directly to the foodbank itself or at the Bere Alston pharmacy, also situated on Fore Street.
