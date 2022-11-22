Friday, November 4 finally saw a break in the heavy rain and strong winds to allow two netball tournaments to take place.
North Tawton Primary hosted South Tawton and Chagford and came out with the narrowest of winning margins, beating South Tawton by one goal after being equal on points.
Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) organised and umpired the event.
Milton Abbot hosted the small schools of Lamerton, Princetown, Meavy & Bere Alston. With both Milton Abbot and Meavy entering three teams, nine teams contested the tournament in two pools.
The final game was Meavy A v Bere Alston. The winners were Bere Alston.
Again, OCRA ran the event which was enjoyed by all the children.
The Tavistock area large schools tournament had to be postponed due to the inclement weather but will hopefully take place soon.
There will then be a West Devon tournament to decide which school will go through to the county finals in Paignton.