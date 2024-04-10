She added: “I have lived in Devon for 20 years. seven in Plymouth and the rest in Bere Alston. My adult life has been shaped here - so I guess, I was always going to contribute a book to my community. I do spend a lot of time in the Tavistock Library, I’m there most Saturday mornings. I read a book a month, I’m a slow reader. I borrow all my books from Tavistock Library and from a friend, who has an extensive library. I buy a lot of books each year. But most of all, I am at home most in the village and in my local library.”