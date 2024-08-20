Photographs of Dartmoor past and present can be seen in a charming exhibition running until the end of September at Belstone Methodist Church.
Among fascinating images on display are two photographs of remote Teignhead Farmhouse - now a ruin and a popular pilgrimage for walkers near Fernworthy Forest - more than 100 years apart.
Another shows an outing by charabanc from Belstone, most probably during the 1920s. These were a popular mode of transport between the wars, allowing people to take day trips to explore the local area.
Sue Eberle, spokesperson for the exhibition, said: “A set of two pictures of the same place but 100 years apart show how Dartmoor has changed, or in some cases hasn’t changed! The exhibition also includes a section on life in Belstone over the years.”
The exhibition is open from Friday through to Monday every week from 1.30pm to 4.30pm until the end of September. Visitors are asked to park in the main car park at the entrance to the village as parking is very limited in the village centre.
The exhibition is a collaboration between the Dartmoor Trust, West Devon Methodist Circuit and Belstone Community Archive.