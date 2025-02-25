A vintage clothing shop in Okehampton will be closing down.
Mrs V’s sold vinyls, art and clothing on their shop on the high street.
On a post on Facebook, owners of the shop said: “Mrs V's will be closing down. We have given it our all to try and bring a little bit of funk and vibe to Okehampton but we simply cannot make it work.
“Thank you to those who have supported us over the years. We are not sure yet what the future holds, but will keep you up to date through Facebook, in case we decide to do markets, festivals or go online. For the time being, if our sign is out, one of us is in but we are no longer open during regular opening hours.”