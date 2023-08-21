An event run by a Tavistock couple which will act as a warm up to the British Beard and Moustache Championships 2024 has been postponed due to illness.
Originally due to take place at the Stannary Brewery on Pixon Lane last Saturday (August 19), ‘The Road To The Brits’ will now take place at a future date, yet to be announced.
Clair and Mike Wellsbury-Nye are organising both the warm-up event and the British Championships in October next year, having won a successful bid to host in Plymouth. All events are voluntary and raise money for the Devon and Cornwall Air Ambulances.
For the warm up event’s new date, keep checking at the event web page at: https://shorturl.at/pBPT7