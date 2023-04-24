Environmental charity South West Lakes is appealing for help with its biggest ever wildlife survey.
On Monday, May 8 as part of the Big Help Out to mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation, the charity is asking for volunteer nature spotters to spend an hour at their local lake recording the plants and animals that they see. Those unable to get to a lake can volunteer to help identify wildlife from photographs, audio or video recordings taken on the day.
Nicola Morris, Head of Environment at South West Lakes, said: This will help us form a valuable picture of all the wildlife present at our lakes on a single day and give a good indication of the health of our environment. We’ve got 40 inland waters across the South West to choose from, and those unable to get to a lake can get involved by signing up as a remote volunteer and verifier. We welcome volunteers of any age, so get the whole family involved this bank holiday!'