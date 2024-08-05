The streets of Tavistock are filled with talk of a film crew working on a major drama on Monday this week as parts of the high street were cordoned off for parking.
Filming for the BBC drama Beyond Paradise took place in Market Road and Duke Street and the Pannier Market today while the production company’s trailers were seen at Tavistock College last Thursday.
An empty stationary shop was transformed into a bookshop for the purposes of filming and the rear of one of the shops fringing the outer Pannier Market became a bar merely for filming. Pepper Street, meanwhile was a busy actors’ make-up hub.
It was confirmed in May that the popular series will return for a third series filming in the SW with Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton.
The already aired second series, by BBC Studios, has followed the popularity of the first and the third is expected to be aired next year sometime, Red Planet Pictures, which produces the show for the BBC, has confirmed.
Filming for the light detective drama, a spin-off of hit show Death in Paradise, has perviously taken place in Looe, Calstock, Horsebridge and Plymouth. Filming has also taken place in Mount Kelly College.
Most of the action and filming takes place in Looe, however, with the river and museum featuring recently.