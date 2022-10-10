I was quite pleased at my progress through Leather Tor forest — the toughest cycle ride I had ever done up until then. My bike impressed me, it was not put off by anything in its way, but not as impressed as I was by myself as a novice rider. However, things got worse when the boulders seemed to get bigger, sharper and more frequent, the path narrower and the route more crowded with impatient expert bikers and others who kept stopping and falling off in my path.