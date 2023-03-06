The 30th Anniversary UK and Ireland Tour of Stephen Daldry’s seminal production of JB Priestley’s classic thriller, An Inspector Calls, comes to Theatre Royal Plymouth this week (7–11 March 2023).
Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, An Inspector Calls is a compelling and haunting thriller. The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home. Their peaceful family dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.
In the 30-years since its first performance at the National Theatre in 1992, Stephen Daldry’s production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide. An Inspector Calls is the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre’s history.
JB Priestley’s brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism’s cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy. Stephen Daldry’s epic production highlights the play’s enduring relevance.
Now world-renowned as one of Britain’s leading theatre and film directors, Stephen Daldry has received Academy Award nominations for his films The Reader, The Hours, Billy Elliot and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. His recent West End theatre work includes David Hare’s Skylight at the Wyndham’s Theatre and Peter Morgan’s The Audience at the Apollo Theatre.
His multi award-winning production of Billy Elliot The Musical ran for 11 incredible years at the Victoria Palace before embarking on a national tour.
Liam Brennan returns to An Inspector Calls having played the role of Inspector Goole during previous UK tours. He is joined by Christine Kavanagh (Mrs Birling), Jeffrey Harmer (Mr Birling), Simon Cotton (Gerald Croft), Evlyne Oyedokun (Sheila Birling), George Rowlands (Eric Birling) and Frances Campbell (Edna).
