Spectacular autumn colours have come early this year at The Garden House near Buckland Monachorum.
The garden is already a mass of colour, about two weeks earlier than usual.
Head gardener Nick Haworth said: “It’s one of the most spectacular autumn displays I’ve ever seen – and it is going to get even better in the next few weeks.
“This year’s wet weather has suited many shrubs and trees which are now looking beautiful as their leaves change colour as autumn progresses.
“Across the garden – which extends to nine acres – trees and shrubs are a glorious mass of yellows, orange and red hues.
“Our acer glade, which people come from far and wide to see in its autumn splendour, will soon be at its peak and is well worth a visit.”
The Garden House is open from Tuesday through to Sunday until November. Find out more at https://www.thegardenhouse.org.uk.