A THRIVING support group for autistic women has received a grant to help with its costs.
The West Devon Autistic Women's Group is one of only handful across the country dedicated to championing autistic women, who typically need different support than autistic men. It has received a grant of £750 from Tavistock Town Council.
The group is affiliated to the National Autistic Society (NAS), a registered UK charity and is a separate group within the NAS Plymouth and District Branch.
Wendy West, who created the group, said: “We’re very grateful to Tavistock Town Council, the money is vital to cover the costs of running the group such as renting a suitable place to meet and providing refreshments. The council’s support enables increasing acceptance and awareness of the autistic community.”
Women tend to experience autism in a different way to men possibly due to social pressures, so a women’s group is important, primarily to provide a safe sociable meeting space for them, to provide information and outings which they are not always able to access anywhere else.
Wendy said: “Peer support and understanding in social settings has a positive impact on mental health. Providing opportunities for socialising between autistic adults are more essential for autistic women who feel societal pressure to mask or adapt their behaviours to fit in. Autistic women are more likely to be described as anxious, emotional or shy. So, being with other autistic women is mutually supportive to our physical and mental wellbeing.”
The group provides a lifeline for socially isolated autistic women, allowing them to create their own community. Some members form their first-ever close friendships with other members.
Women are less likely to receive an autism diagnosis early in life, due to incorrect stereotypes. This prevents them from addressing their issues with support or knowledge. The NAS designed a free course for medics to help them understand autistic women and improve diagnoses. But many autistic women have no support to understand how autism affects them, so the group holds sessions to learn about sensory and communication differences.
Group volunteer Joe said: “I couldn’t do without the group now. I had an autism diagnosis late in life, at 51, and then realised what bad decisions I’d made due to advice from professionals. I even lost my home temporarily because of this. I’ve battled against professionals and organisations all my life. It’s helpful to share experiences and ways of dealing with challenges. I rarely go out unless it’s to group meetings and outings.”
Group volunteer, Laura said: “As women we tend to try and cope, it’s in our nature to try and hide the effects of autism on our day-to-day life - not the best way of dealing with things. It’s important to have a safe space to share experiences and learn the reasons for our anxiety, social anxiety, sensory differences and why we feel different. The group is important to help us deal with our challenges and help others.”