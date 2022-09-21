Athletes shine in Euro champs
Amateur athlete Sam Lake has struck gold again - she has won the European Aquathlon Championships under the European Triathlon Union rules within weeks of scooping the world championships.
Sam, who is a teacher at Tavistock Primary School, returned to the international stage in winning form to head the female 40-44 age category in the Multisport Championships in Bilbao last weekend, representing Great Britain in the aquathlon which consists of a swim, then a run. She also grabbed second placed female across all ages, from 16 to 80, with just seven seconds separating her from the winner.
Sam said: ‘I had a strong 1,000m swim in a large esturary with a fast flowing current. Me and the other ladies had to battle against through large waves and swim across the strong current to the final course buoy.’
Sam had a strong swim in 12.42 minutes before clambering up a slippery slope in the lead and into the 5km run - completed in her second best time of the year 19.09 minutes to clinch the euro and world double.
At the same championships Victoria Harrison, from Launceston, competed in the aquabike competition (swimming and cycling) and came 8th in the female 45-49 age category and fourth British entrant.
She said: ‘The aquabike is effectively a triathlon without the running. It’s perfect for any keen athletes who have running injuries to still compete at their best. As a Great Britain first-timer, I had the most amazing experience and loved every second.
‘What really made it for me was the camaraderie between fellow team mates. I’ve come home full of treasured memories and such a passion to go again.’
Three local women also represented GB in the middle distance triathlon with a 1,900m swim, then a 50-mile cycle and finally a 12.8mile run. They are Hannah Smith from Dousland and Jenny Jeeves, from Lifton, who both train in Tavistock, while Hannah Worth is from Tavistock. The three set off in a crowded river swim and completed the bike ride in heavy rain, reminding them of training on Dartmoor.
Hannah Smith came eighth in her age category 25-29, with a good run and finished in an overall time of 5hours 9min and 55 seconds. Her achievement was particularly impressive because she raced in the aquathlon the day before.
Hannah Worth, ‘whizzed’ down the finishing line and ‘slightly frustratingly’ came fourth in her age category, 40-44 and 22nd overall in a very rapid four hours 59 minutes. Impressively, she won her age category the week before in the Weymouth Ironman, finishing ninth overall in a personal best time (see right).
Jenny, who is fairly new to triathlons, ran very strongly to become European Triathlon middle distance champion in her age category 55-59. She won her age category at the Staffordshire Ironman earliuer this year.
