A GROUP of North Tawton artsts will be putting on a nature-themed ‘pop-up’ art gallery next month to showcase their love of the surrounding countryside.
Neighbouring artists Jo Purdue, Janet Jarvis, Celia Olsson and Emmeline Webb will display their work at the North Tawton Bowls Club clubhouse on November 11-12 from 11am to 4:30pm to showcase their own unique styles, all inspired by Dartmoor.
Speaking for the group, Celia Olsson said: “We each display our work at various venues amongst all the other fantastic crafters from the South West throughout the year and the four of us, all local to North Tawton, thought that it would be a great idea to put our work demonstrating our common bond on show at a single artistic display in our home patch.
“We are all so very different in our subject matters, styles and approaches and outputs but we are all inspired and drawn together by our local surroundings, the lush greenness of the woodlands and meadows contrasting with the rich ruby-red soil, the starkness of some areas of Dartmoor and the range of domesticated (and domestic) and wild animals that live locally.”
Jo focuses on colourful textured semi-abstracts, often taking ideas from Dartmoor while Janet specialises in depicting the furry and feathery wildlife on the moor. Celia is a landscape artist using watercolours and mixed media to achieve different effects and textures and Emmeline is a mixed media artist who gets her inspiration from local countryside walks around North Tawton, Dartmoor and the South West Coast Path.
The artists also plan on giving a donation to a local charity from the event.