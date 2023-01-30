An art competition has been launched by The Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to create a design on a marker-stone that highlights the source of the River Tamar.
The successful design will win £500 and judges will be looking for a design that reflects the essence of the Tamar and includes the text ‘Pennfenten prp Dowr Tamar’ – Cornish for ‘Source of the River Tamar’.
The marker-stone will be a point of interest on the new 90-mile Coast to Coast Tamara Way walking route, that will open this summer. The Tamara Coast to Coast Way aims to join together existing rights of way in the Tamar Valley to create a footpath which broadly follows the River Tamar and establishes a new circular walk around the coast of Cornwall.
Will Darwall, the Tamara Landscape Partnership Manager explains: ‘The design could depict wildlife, the legend of Tamara, a stylised map or anything else that you can think of. However, it will be carved into stone and so it needs to be relatively simple, and a single colour.
‘We’re really looking forward to seeing the wonderful designs that are submitted!’
The deadline for submission is 23.59pm on February 15 2023 and the application form can be found at: www.tamaralandscapepartnership.org.uk/opportunities