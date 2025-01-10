Tavy and Tamar Apple Group is holding its annual Wassail celebration on Saturday, January 18, at Bere Ferrers Church Hall.
Wassail is an Anglo Saxon phrase meaning ‘Good Health’.
Pasties, mulled cider, apple juice, singing and dancing will accompany the festive dressing of the apple trees to ensure a good harvest in the autumn.
Peter Crozer, spokesman for the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group, said: “We look forward to a riotous evening of entertainment which will be provided by Dartmoor Border Morris who encourage audience participation with lots of energetic dancing.
“Local group, The Tavy Tars will also be regaling us with songs to celebrate the local heritage of orchards and farming.”