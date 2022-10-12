Apple crazy event return to Bere
Bere Apple Fest returned last weekend (October 8) after an enforced covid break, with everything apple-related back on show.
The event was postponed from the 1st October due to the forecast of bad weather, but the 8th dawned fair and crowds attended the popular event.
William Spearing, founder member of the Tamar and Tavy Apple Group who organise the show, had been invited back to open the event. He said the group had started in 2000/2001 with basic equipment for hire. The membership fee for families had been £5 and still was! He was helped in opening the event by pressing the start button on the apple press by Bere Alston Carnival Queen attendant Ruby Perkin.
There was the opportunity to bring apples for crushing and pressing into apple juice. Competitions included the best apple pie, an apple animal and longest apple peel. There were also stalls and demonstrations, a display of different varieties of apple and experts to help identify apples and pests and diseases.
Organiser Brian Lamb, president of the apple group, said it had been a fantastic day with wonderful people and tremendous members working hard.
Winners of the Apple Pie competition were: 5-8 years 1st William Steer, 2nd Florence Steer, 3rd Oliver Hancock. 9-13 years 1st Libby Williams, 2nd Bella Hancock, 3rd Styla Smith. Adult 1st Adam Smith, 2nd Victoria Richards, 3rd Marion Friend. There were 25 entries, which were judged by Seth and Sally Robertson.
