Apple crazy event return to Bere

William Spearing, founder member of the Tamar and Tavy Apple Group who organise the show, had been invited back to open the event. He said the group had started in 2000/2001 with basic equipment for hire. The membership fee for families had been £5 and still was! He was helped in opening the event by pressing the start button on the apple press by Bere Alston Carnival Queen attendant Ruby Perkin.