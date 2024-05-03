Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the death of a man in a serious road accident on the A30 near Launceston yesterday evening (Thursday, May 2).
Officers were called to the area of Plusha, near to Bodmin Moor Services, at around 10.25pm.
Police, fire, ambulance and Cornwall Air Ambulance all attended the scene where two cars were involved - a Range Rover Evoque and a Honda Civic.
A police spokesman said: “Sadly, a 38-year-old man, who was travelling in the Honda died at the scene. His next of kin are aware. Three other people travelling in the vehicle were taken to Derriford Hospital, including one casualty in a serious condition.
“The driver of the Honda, a 45-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.”
The two people from the Range Rover were taken to Treliske Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team attended the incident and carried out a detailed investigation of the scene. Some cordons remain in place while emergency services are still in attendance.
Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference log 864 of 02/05/24.