Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) is searching for local actors and artists for shows on the Drum stage and outdoor pop-up performances.
Actors are needed for four short plays as part of The 24 Hour Plays.
Artists will meet at TRP on Thursday, June 6 , to form four companies (a writer, director and three actors). The writers will work overnight to write a 15-minute for The Drum that evening with actors arriving the same day.
Dancers just starting out are invited to join a pop-up outdoor show to be performed across Plymouth centre on Saturday, June 15.
Dancers interested in the outdoor pop-up performances should contact [email protected] with a brief overview of portfolio and/or CV, and why they are interested in taking part by Wednesday, May 22.
Actors, aged over 18, interested in the 24 Hour Plays, must submit a CV and/or Spotlight link to [email protected].