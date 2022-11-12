Another spectacular firework display at Calstock tonight
[email protected]
Saturday 12th November 2022 9:20 pm
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Hundreds of people flocked to Calstock this evening to watch the annual firework display on the Quay.
The 20-minute display which sees fireworks let off from the across the river on the Devon side was a stunning sight and there were cheers from the crowd as it reached a spectacular finale.
The event is provided free to the community thanks to fundraising throughout the year.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |