Another night of comedy success at Tavistock Guildhall

Hosted by the energetic, musical and inimitable Willtordian Ballorian Edwardian, the night kicked off with Mark Dennett. Mark regaled the audience with his experiences of living in Cornwall, coping in marriage, especially during lockdowns, and with growing older. Next up was Pravanya Pillay, who entertained with her thoughts on bad dating experiences, the loss of Debenhams, cruises and her dream job. After the interval, Willtordian had audience members participate in a trial run of an interesting new game show: Owl, Squid, Car or Goose. Jasmine Morton stepped up next and had the audience in stitches over her time in an all-girls Catholic school, deciding which news sources are trustworthy, experiences using Tinder and tourist tours. Closing the show was much-loved David Arnold, sporting a Deliveroo uniform, who gave the audience comedic insights on growing up in the Welsh Valleys, vaping and smoking, family relationships and performing at different venues.