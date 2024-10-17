COMFORT is being offered to those who have been bereaved at a special service close to All Souls’ Day at Tavistock Parish Church.
The service at St Eustachius’ Church on Sunday evening, November 3 offers the chance to light a candle to remember a loved one.
Names of those whose funerals have been held in the Tavistock, Gulworthy and Brent Tor Benefice churches will be read out during the service.
Churchwarden Catherine Stoat said: “The pain of separation from those whom we have loved is often something very personal, and which we may not find it easy to share.
“Tavistock Parish Church would like to invite you to a traditional All Souls’ Service on Sunday, November 3 at 6pm.
“It is our hope that those able to come to this quiet service will feel that they are not alone and might receive some comfort from the prayers, readings and well-known hymns. Additionally, there will be a time of special prayer, during which the names are read of those who have had funerals conducted in our parishes during the past year and those we have been asked to remember.
“Later in the service, everyone will be invited to light a candle in memory of their loved ones and leave it burning in church as a visible sign of our remembering. For anyone who is unable to make the Sunday evening, we will also read out the names and hold them before God at our services on Friday, November 1 at 9am and again on Wednesday, November 6 at 10.30am.”